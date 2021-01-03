Vaccination trial run passes off smoothly in South Coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

03 January 2021 00:30 IST

New cases in the region reach a new low of 10

COVID-19 vaccination dry run was conducted successfully in six selected places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday even as fresh coronavirus cases declined in the region.

The participation of the beneficiaries was 100% in the three health centres in SPSR Nellore district held under the overall supervision of District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu.

Minute details were taken care of during the trial run at the Varikunta Public Health Centre, Krantinagar Urban Health Centre and Narayana Medical College Hospital to ensure an error-free vaccination programme later this month, said SPSR Nellore Medical and Health Officer S.Rajyalakshmi told The Hindu.

But for one person who could not make it during the dry run, other selected beneficiaries took part in the programme held in Prakasam in three selected vaccination places of Government General Hospital, Ongole, Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital and Maddipadu Public Health Centre in Prakasam district under the supervision of District Collector Pola Bhaskar.

Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) J. Ratnavalli said the actual vaccination programme would be taken up later this month after ensuring that the dates did not clash with the Pulse Polio immunization programme.

Meanwhile, fresh cases dipped to a new low of 10 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative confirmed tally to 1,24,152 in the two districts. The caseload dipped further to 550 as 26 patients got cured during the period. So far, 1,22,518 patients have been recuperated. Going by the present trend, the possibility of second wave of COVID-19 was remote, said Prakasam district COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards who was elated over the high recovery rate 98.92% in the district thanks to 24x7 medical care provided to the patients.