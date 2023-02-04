Vaccination, screening and early diagnosis key to prevention of cancer, say doctors

February 04, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

Vaccination, screening and early diagnosis were some of the measures to prevent cervical cancer among women, doctors said on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Saturday.

Cervical and breast cancers had been increasing among rural women, G. Durga Prasad, Head of Department, Radiation Oncology, NATCO centre, Government General Hospital, Guntur, said.

The government had already started a pilot project in Bapatla district for screening, he added.

He said, while screening, the doctors use mainly two techniques for early detection of cancer, including visual inspection with acetic acid and visual inspection with Lugol’s Iodine technique.

Once they detect the cancer, then the patients would be identified and provided further treatment. The human papillomavirus (hpv) causes cancer, he mentioned.

He also informed that the Union government proposed to provide universal vaccination to girls aged between 9 and 13 in order to prevent cervical cancer.

S. Uma Sankar, Endoscopic Surgeon in Guntur, said, “According to WHO, incidence of cervical cancer is around 18.7 per 1,00,000 women (2020). India constitutes 16% of the total cervical cancer globally.”

Dr. Uma Sankar said that HPV vaccination was launched in 2006. “Three prophylactic HPV vaccines are currently available for use in females and males from the age of 9 for the prevention of premalignant lesions and cancers affecting the cervix, vulva, vagina, and anus caused by hrHPV,” he said.

At the same time, he maintained that the majority of the lower or middle income group people could not afford to purchase these vaccines and hence the government should implement universal vaccination as early as possible.