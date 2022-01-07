Vaccination of teenagers going on briskly in Nellore district

‘More than 80% of those in the 15-18 age group covered so far’

Vaccination of the teenagers against COVID-19 continued at a brisk pace across Nellore district on Thursday even as the new variants of the virus threaten to spur the third wave of the pandemic.

Health officials said that more than 80% of the 1.41 lakh people in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated till 4 p.m.

The district was the first in the State to provide the first dose of vaccine to all the eligible 24.18 lakh people who were 18 years and above.

“We are on course to cover the remaining 28,000 adolescent persons soon,” District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi said while overseeing the vaccination drive.

As many as 19.76 lakh of the 25.32 people had taken the second dose of vaccine also. The remaining 5.53 lakh people would be vaccinated in the coming weeks, she said.

A majority of the uncovered persons were in the 18 to 44 age group, she added.

They should get themselves vaccinated early to avoid contracting the disease as the third wave spurred by the new variants could be expected to strike in the months to come. More than 89% of the 10.76 persons in the age group of 45 years and above had taken the two doses so far.