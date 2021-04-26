Vaccination in Krishna district today

VIJAYAWADA

26 April 2021 01:06 IST

Covishield vaccine will be administered at 162 session sites in the district on Monday as authorities plan to administer 42,000 doses.

In a release, Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that beneficiaries aged above 45 can get their first or second dose at the centres.

He said in Vijayawada, the vaccine will be available at all the public health centres.

