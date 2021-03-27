Vaccination in all ward secretariats of East Godavari district from Monday

KAKINADA

27 March 2021 00:52 IST

The East Godavari authorities are all set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in all the ward secretariats from Monday. A target has been set to administer the vaccine to 40,000 persons above 45 years of age in a day.

In a preparedness meeting convened by Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi here on Friday, the health officials were told to conduct a survey with the support of the volunteers and secretariat staff to identify the target group.

“We have intensified the vaccination drive to cover more people in view of the spurt in cases across the district,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.