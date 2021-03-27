Andhra Pradesh

Vaccination in all ward secretariats of East Godavari district from Monday

The East Godavari authorities are all set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in all the ward secretariats from Monday. A target has been set to administer the vaccine to 40,000 persons above 45 years of age in a day.

In a preparedness meeting convened by Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi here on Friday, the health officials were told to conduct a survey with the support of the volunteers and secretariat staff to identify the target group.

“We have intensified the vaccination drive to cover more people in view of the spurt in cases across the district,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 12:52:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vaccination-in-all-ward-secretariats-of-east-godavari-district-from-monday/article34173666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY