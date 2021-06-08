Vaccination for mothers of children aged below 5

The move is in view of the likelihood of a third wave

The State government has decided to prioritise vaccination of women who have children younger than five years of age, in view of the likelihood of a third COVID-19 wave sweeping the country within the next few months.

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said in a press conference that there are over 20 lakh mothers in the said category across the State, and they will be allowed to get vaccinated alongside people in the age group of 45+ for whom the vaccine is currently available in the State.

Mr. Singhal said that 11% of the State’s population comprises children and adolescents aged below 20. Of them, 2.72% are in the age group of 0-10 years and 8.35% are in the age group of 11-20 years, he said.

Similarly, 20.28% of the State’s population are in the 21-30 year age group while 21.29% of the population is in the age group of 31-40, he said. Mr. Singhal said paediatric infrastructure was being augmented across the State in order to be prepared for the likelihood of a third wave, during which children would be most vulnerable.

Mr. Singhal said that all District Collectors were asked to make arrangements to vaccinate women who are mothers of young children, and added that 600 private hospitals were permitted to vaccinate them.

Black fungus

Meanwhile, the number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases have increased to 1,623 in the State. Mr. Singhal said that the Central government provided 13,105 Amphotericin B injections so far, of which 1,225 were available while the remaining were used.

“The State government has placed orders for 91,650 Amphotericin B injections and has already purchased 12,250 Posaconazole injections and 1.01 lakh Posaconazole tablets. The State has 68,543 tablets available,” he said.