Vaccination for all going abroad: Singhal

VIJAYAWADA

02 June 2021 22:51 IST

‘Beneficiaries will have to produce Passport as identity proof’

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal has said that the government will allow all those travelling abroad to get vaccinated, irrespective of their age.

Instructions had been given to the District Collectors to facilitate vaccination of students and other persons required to travel out of the country even if they belonged to the 18+ category, Mr. Singhal told the media on Wednesday.

“The beneficiaries have to produce their Passport as identity document at the vaccination centre so that it is mentioned on the vaccine certificate, which is accepted across the world,” Mr. Singhal said.

Very few doses were available in the State, and the Centre was yet to despatch the 8.7 lakh doses allocated to Andhra Pradesh for the fortnight June 1 to 15, he added.

Stipend increased

Regarding stipend for senior resident doctors, Mr. Singhal said the government decided to increase it from ₹45,000 to ₹70,000 after discussions with the Chief Secretary and the representatives of resident doctors’ association.

He said orders to this effect would be issued in a week after sorting out the remaining issues.

Mr. Singhal said that 443 tonnes of medical oxygen of the 590 tonnes allocated to the State was used in the last 24 hours.