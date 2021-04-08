Vaccination drive ramped up in South Coastal A.P.

4.58 lakh persons take the jab in Nellore and Prakasam districts as cases surge

Thousands of people thronged vaccine session sites set up across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, even as positive cases surged in the districts of Prakasam and Nellore.

One person succumbed to COVID-19 from Nellore district in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 515. Prakasam district’s toll remained unchanged at 586, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

“The vaccination drive is evoking a strong response ever since the Centre relaxed the eligibility condition in order to cover all persons above the age of 45,” said Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer S. Ratnavalli.

“We will double our efforts to inoculate the vulnerable population on a saturation basis,” she said, while leading a candlelight rally to step up awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among citizens here.

Over 14,000 persons were vaccinated in Nellore and Prakasam districts on Wednesday. Health officials said that 4.58 lakh persons have taken the jab since January 26. In Nellore district, 2.22 lakh persons were vaccinated while Prakasam district accounted for 2.38 lakh people who took the shot.

Active caseload rises

The number of active cases inched closer to 2,000 for the first time in April as 296 persons got infected in the last 24 hours. Nellore district accounts for 1,215 active cases, with 186 persons testing positive on Wednesday.

In Prakasam district, 110 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking its active caseload to 754.

Most of the fresh cases were asymptomatic, said Nellore District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi. All patients above the age of 60 were being compulsorily admitted to designated COVID-19 hospitals, while the rest were being isolated in their homes and given treatment.