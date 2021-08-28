Vaccination drive launched in Vizianagaram district

Vaccination drive at Saluru of Vizianagaram district. Photo: Special Arrangement

VIZIANAGARAM:

28 August 2021 12:38 IST

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari said all the people aged above 18 years would be covered under this drive.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari on Saturday asked the people not to neglect vaccination since third wave had posed a threat to the society. She formally launched the vaccination drive in Saluru of Vizianagaram district to ensure vaccination for at least one lakh people on Saturday itself.

She said all the people aged above 18 years would be covered under this drive. “As many as 6.12 lakh persons aged between 18 and 44 years needed to be covered. As many as 106 centres have been established to ensure vaccination for all eligible persons,’ said Ms. Suryakumari.

Vizianagram District Medical and Health Officer S. V. Ramana Kumari and other senior officials urged people to come vaccination centres where the second dose of vaccine would be also administered. Dr. Ramana Kumari said that vaccine reserves were sufficient at all the designated centres.

Advertising

Advertising