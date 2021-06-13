Vaccination drive at old age homes in Guntur launched

Designated vaccine centre opened for students waiting to go abroad for studies: Collector

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the district administration is geared up to face any exigency should there be a third wave and that they are ensuring everyone in the district gets the jab to minimise the impact of the wave.

After launching a vaccination drive at Anurag Old Age home in Ravindranagar on Saturday, the Collector inspected the vaccination programme at the Pattabhi Seetharamaiah School in Brindavan Gardens where students and differently-abled were being vaccinated. The daily tally in the district has come down to about 500 cases, and about 10,000 tests were being conducted every day, said Mr. Vivek Yadav.

“We will continue to vaccinate frontline workers, senior citizens, people aged above 45 and mothers of children below five years at the 155 permanent vaccine centres across the district. There are 43 old age homes in the district and we are sending teams to vaccinate 1,200 inmates. We have also started a designated vaccine centre for students wishing to go abroad to pursue studies, and so far, 1,047 students have been vaccinated,” said Mr. Vivek Yadav.

The Collector said that over 50% of those aged above 45 and over 95% of frontline workers have been vaccinated. Priority is also being given to mothers with children below five years as there are reports suggesting more children could be affected during the third wave. Special vaccine drives were held for journalists, employees of the Power sector, RTC etc.

“We are hopeful that the third wave may not be a reality, but even if it comes, we are geared up to face any situation. We have set up paediatric wards in all hospitals, recruited paediatricians and stocked up drugs and medicines,” said the Collector.