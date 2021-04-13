Vaccination drive all set to resume today in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

13 April 2021 22:49 IST

Andhra Pradesh is all set to conduct a vaccination drive on a large-scale on Wednesday as part of Tika Utsav as it received 6.4 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin doses from the Centre.

Though the batch of 4.4 lakh Covishield vaccines were received late on Monday and distributed to the districts immediately, not many doses were administered due to low turn out at vaccine centres on the occasion of Ugadi.

As of 8 p.m., only 4,483 beneficiaries were administered vaccines on Tuesday, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. Also, two lakh Covaxin doses were received on Tuesday morning.

With this, the State planned to conduct a vaccination drive at one Secretariat under the jurisdiction of every rural and urban Public Health Centre in the State, apart from other government hospitals, PHCs and private hospitals, according to health department officials.

All the beneficiaries aged above 45 would be encouraged to get vaccinated in the next two days.