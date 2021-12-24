‘Vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR report must for darshan at Tirumala’

Tirumala

24 December 2021 19:16 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday reiterated that pilgrims with vaccination certificate, or negative report of RT-PCR test done 48 hours in advance, alone will be allowed to visit Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Though the stipulation has been in force since October 1, several devotees are turning up without proper certificate or test report, and are forced to return disappointed.

In the wake of fresh alerts issued by the government amid reports of fast spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, the TTD once again appealed to the devotees to adhere to the stipulation in the larger interest of the temple staff as well as other visiting pilgrims.

