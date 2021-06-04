Vaccination centre set up for physically challenged

GUNTUR

04 June 2021 23:34 IST

A vaccination centre for the physically-challenged and those above 45 years of age has been set up at Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School, District Medical and Health Officer J. Yasmin said here on Friday.

Those coming to get vaccinated should bring along their Aadhaar card.

The Health Department also arranged a vaccination centre for those going abroad for studies at the same school during 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They should bring along their Aadhaar card, passport and visa and proof of admission letter and get vaccinated between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For details, contact, 9989365886 or 6301256803.