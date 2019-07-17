Vacate house and send out a good message, Naidu told

Hinting at the inevitability of pulling down the unauthorised constructions along the Krishna at Undavalli, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana advised former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to voluntarily vacate the premises he was staying in and send out a good message instead of attempting to criticise the government later.

In response to a question raised by members in the A.P. Legislative Council on Wednesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the property in which Mr. Naidu was staying in was indeed an unauthorised construction, and both the owner and the tenant had been served notices.

In all, notices had been served on the owners of 26 unauthorised constructions along the riverbed, the Minister said.

“Mr. Naidu’s residence is a G+1 structure. It has a swimming pool too. And there are no permissions. The owners who are aboard have sought time to reply to the notices. Once they respond, the officials will take a decision and issue notices accordingly. The government has no personal grudge against any individual, and everything is being done as per the law,” the Minister sought to make it clear. Referring to Mr. Naidu, under whose rule the APCRDA Act had come into being, occupying an unauthorised construction, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “Why should we make Acts and then violate them. If lawmakers do this, there will be no sanctity to the Acts. Everyone should abide by law.”

‘No favouritism’

When TDP MLCs Buddha Venkanna and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu questioned why the government was opposing the constructions that had been permitted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and the then Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2007, the Minister said the YSRCP government would show no favouritism and had no vested interests. “Nobody will be spared. I appeal to Mr. Naidu, who is in a respectable position, to vacate the house at least now and send out a good message. Later, you cannot blame the government when it follows the course of action,” he said.

Regarding demolition of the Praja Vedika, the Minister said if one building was spared considering the public money spent on it, more such constructions would come up.