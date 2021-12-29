Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 29 December 2021 23:51 IST
Vacancies in Revenue, Endowments to be filled
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued notifications to fill 670 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Assistant in the Revenue Department and for 60 posts of Executive Officers (Grade-III) in the Endowments Department.
In a statement, Commission secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the applications should be submitted online between December 30 and January 19.
The notifications are also available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in, he informed.
