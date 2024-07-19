ADVERTISEMENT

V. Uma is the new vice-chancellor of SPMVV

Published - July 19, 2024 09:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The university is meant for the development and upliftment of women, she says

The Hindu Bureau

V. Uma taking charge as the new vice-chancellor of SPMVV in Tirupati on Friday.

V. Uma formally took charge as the new in-charge vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), here on Friday.

Ms. Uma joined the institute during its establishment in 1983 as a lecturer. With 35 years of teaching and research experience, she has published many national and international research articles.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, she said that she will strive for the progress of the university and ensure infrastructure development through RUSA funds. The university is meant for the development and upliftment of women, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US