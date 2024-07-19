GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

V. Uma is the new vice-chancellor of SPMVV

The university is meant for the development and upliftment of women, she says

Published - July 19, 2024 09:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Uma taking charge as the new vice-chancellor of SPMVV in Tirupati on Friday.

V. Uma taking charge as the new vice-chancellor of SPMVV in Tirupati on Friday.

V. Uma formally took charge as the new in-charge vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), here on Friday.

Ms. Uma joined the institute during its establishment in 1983 as a lecturer. With 35 years of teaching and research experience, she has published many national and international research articles.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, she said that she will strive for the progress of the university and ensure infrastructure development through RUSA funds. The university is meant for the development and upliftment of women, she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / university / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.