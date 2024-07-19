V. Uma is the new vice-chancellor of SPMVV

V. Uma formally took charge as the new in-charge vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), here on Friday.

Ms. Uma joined the institute during its establishment in 1983 as a lecturer. With 35 years of teaching and research experience, she has published many national and international research articles.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, she said that she will strive for the progress of the university and ensure infrastructure development through RUSA funds. The university is meant for the development and upliftment of women, she said.