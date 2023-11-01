November 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, on November 1 (Wednesday), wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, urging him to ensure the release of the party State secretariat members who were taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday.

He urged the DGP to take action against Circle Inspector (CI) Narendra Reddy for allegedly manhandling their party leader, Ram Bhoopal.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, in his letter, said that the police and ruling YSRCP leaders forcibly pulled down 150 huts erected on government land at Kalluru village in Garladinne mandal of Anantapuram district, despite the High Court’s stay order.

He wrote that the police and the YSRCP leaders abused the dwellers and forcibly removed the huts.

Itukalapalli CI Mr. Reddy has abused and manhandled Mr. Ram Bhoopal, who went to the spot in support of the dwellers, and also hurled casteist slurs against the dwellers, wrote Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also alleged that the women protesting the police were dragged aside by the CI, who even went on to remove his uniform and challenged the people for a fight.

The CPI(M) State secretary urged the DGP to take action against the CI for his unruly behaviour, and also release the arrested party leaders.