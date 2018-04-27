V-SAT results released

A.Venkata Sai Mahesh from Vijayawada, Krishna district (MPC) secured first rank in the V-SAT, entrance examinations for admissions into Vignan University. V.Vijaya Durga Prasad from Tenali, Guntur district (Bi.P.C) secured first rank.

Vice Chancellor MYS Prasad who released the results here on Thursday said that the rank cards could be downloaded from the website- vignanuniversity.org.

Counselling

Counselling for admission into B.Tech/B.Pharm courses based on V-SAT / EAMCET / JEE (Mains) and intermediate marks will start on May 11, he added.

Scholarships

In this academic year, 100% scholarship will be offered to the top 50 rankers of V SAT, 50% scholarship for those ranking between 51 and 100, and 25% scholarship for those ranking between 101 and 200.

The top two winners of the grand finale of The Hindu ‘Future India Club’-Vignan: Academic Pentathlon, held last year, will get scholarships of 50 % and 25 % respectively.

The winners of the Academic Pantathlon who scored more than 940 marks in Intermediate will get a scholarship of 10 %.

It may be recalled that over 7,000 students had participated in the event held under the banner of Future India Club.

The competitions were held at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and at two places in Hyderabad.

The top three teams consisting of 10 students each competed in mathematics, physics and chemistry quiz, elocution and cultural activities to qualify for the grand finale held at Vignan campus in Vadlamudi.

A total of 210 students vied for top three positions.