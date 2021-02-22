V-SAT entrance test to be held from May 24 to 30

Online exam to be held across 36 test centres

V-SAT, the common entrance test for admission into various courses of Vignan Deemed to be University, will be held from May 24 to 30.

Vice Chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad on Monday released the admission notification for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into B. Tech programmes, B. Pharmacy, and all other undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes.

Mr. Prasad said that graduate and postgraduate courses were being offered in B. Tech Agriculture, Automobile, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, CSE, CSE-AI & ML, CS-CS, CS-BS, ECE, EEE, Food Technology, IT, Mechanical, Robotics and Automation, Petroleum Engineering, Textile Technology and B.Pharmacy etc.

Admissions into B.Tech and B.Pharmacy programmes would be based on the performance in the Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V- SAT), an online examination conducted across 36 test centres on all-India basis.

Apart from regular courses, the university offers innovative stream-oriented courses such as Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IOT), Scripting Languages, Artificial Intelligence, Rapid Prototyping, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology – Immunology, Immunoinformatics which have been designed and implemented in the curriculum of appropriate programmes.

In addition to the regular teaching, a 200-hour Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) programme is now part of the UG curriculum. The training covers the areas of aptitude, reasoning, analytical skills and programming skills. It is aimed at enhancing the on-campus placement opportunities, he added.

He said that 94 per cent of students were placed in 65 reputed companies like TCS, IBM, Wipro, HCL, Hyundai Motors, Infosys, ITC, Genpact, etc., with good packages.

University registrar, M.S. Raghunathan said B.Tech + Civil services, a unique programme, was also offered and Humanities subjects were included in syllabus for Civil services aspirants. Students were also offered coaching for banking and finance sector jobs, jobs in public sector undertakings and AP state group exams, he added.