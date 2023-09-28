ADVERTISEMENT

V. R. Siddhartha college inks pact with Forensic Sciences varsity

September 28, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University at Ahemedabad in Gujarat, which is world’s first forensic science university established in India.

In a statement, college principal A. V. Ratna Raju said the partnership would facilitate collaborative programmes and as a result, the college would be in a position to award B. Tech Minors and Honors in Cyber Security and Cyber Forensics, Research and Consultancy in cyber crimes and cyber threats, certification programmes and faculty development programmes on cyber technologies, relevant to the society and the Industry.

He said the collaboration would open new vistas of learning for students. V.R. Siddhartha was the first private engineering institution in the State to sign the MoU as part of its plans to offer courses in forensic sciences to its students from the academic year 2024, he added.

