V-P for imparting modern education in traditional format

Venkaiah Naidu takes part in sixth anniversary fete of IIT Tirupati

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has envisaged a day when the modern education in engineering, medicine, law and technology is imparted in the traditional format, that too in the Indian languages.

Addressing students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IITT) at Yerpedu near here, marking the premier institute’s sixth anniversary on Thursday, he spoke on the importance of teaching in mother tongue up to high school and reaching the fruits of governance through the people’s language. “Learning as many languages is welcome, but loving one’s mother tongue should precede others,” he observed. Dwelling on the traditional practices, he said the native diet and physical exercise helped overcome COVID-19 in the country. Claiming that 98% of farmers remained untouched by the virus, he attributed the same to their ability to toil, the fresh air they breathe and the ethnic food habits.

Educational hub

Dubbing Tirupati a ‘sacred city’, Mr. Naidu said the penance of education should start from this very spot to let it emerge an educational hub. “India has traditionally been a follower of ‘dharma’ and adherer to values since Vedic ages. The academic hubs of Nalanda and Takshasila went out of prominence under alien rule, but now the world is looking at us as a promising destination,” he said. He appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s clarion call to ‘dream big’.

Recalling his presence at the institute’s foundation laying ceremony on March 28, 2015 as the then Union Minister, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu thanked the Central and State governments for extending support for its growth.

He later gave away merit certificates and prizes to students at the annual day celebrations.

With 1,050 students on the campus, the inmates have developed 70 projects,” IITT Director K.N. Satyanarayana said, adding that 19 meritorious students received awards from the Vice-President.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Srikalahasti MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy and others welcomed Mr. Naidu.