V. Murali Krishna elected chairman of CII, A.P. Chapter

March 07, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, in its State council meeting on March 6 (Thursday), elected V. Murali Krishna, Managing Director of Vizag Cancer Hospital & Research Institute as its chairman, and Murali Krishna Gannamani, founder chairman and MD of Fluentgrid Limited, as the vice-chairman for 2024-25 financial year. 

Mr. V. Murali Krishna is an MBBS degree-holder with three gold medals in biochemistry and pathology and is also a Master of General Surgery from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, a Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch) in surgical oncology from Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai. He holds an MBA degree in hospital administration from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. He has more than 25 years of experience in surgical oncology and won various awards. 

Mr. Murali Krishna Gannamani founded Fluentgrid in 1998 and is spearheading digital transformation of power utilities and smart cities globally, with robust software products and turnkey solutions. Fluentgrid’s portfolio of products is featured consistently in global reports such as Gartner Market Guide and Guidehouse Insights. 

