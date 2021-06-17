V-Cs discuss modalities on quality of education

ANANTAPUR

17 June 2021 23:17 IST

Meeting of A.P. Higher Education Planning Board held

The Vice-Chancellors of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Anantapur, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, and the Central University of Andhra Pradesh met on Thursday to discuss the modalities to be adopted for improving the quality of education by catching up with the recent trends in higher education and to plug the gaps to ensure qualitative support to the universities and other higher educational institutions.

The State government had grouped the three universities into the Anantapur Cluster and formed the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB) with all the Vice-Chancellors / Directors of State universities and Central institutions.

JNTU-A Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana said that the APHEPB envisages promoting inter-institutional research projects and a move to strengthen the inter-institutional relations particularly between State and Central universities.

As part of this initiative, the Regional Cluster Group comprising G. Ranga Janardhana, Vice-Chancellor, JNTUA; SKU Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy, A.P. Central University Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori took part in the discussion. They deliberated upon held elaborate discussions regarding the modalities to implement the core objectives of the APHEPB including faculty exchange programmes, credits transfer, optimum utilisation of facilities amongst the three universities, to device ways and means to bridge the gaps between industry expectations and the skillsets of students.

JNTU-A Rector M. Vijaya Kumar, Registrar C. Sashidhar, and Director Academic & Planning V. Sumalatha and others were also present in the meeting.