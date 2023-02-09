V-Cs appointed to three Universities in State

February 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government on Thursday issued orders appointing Vice-Chancellors to three new Universities in the State. Senior Professor from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam K. Venkata Subbaiah has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Gurajada, Vizianagaram, for a period of three year from the date of appointment. Professor of Environmental Science and Technology, Centre for Environment, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, Anji Reddy Mareddy has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor to Andhra Kesari University, Ongole, for a term of three years, and Bannoth Anjaneya Prasad, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, JNTU-Hyderabad, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Y.S.R. Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa.