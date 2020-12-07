V-C discusses Rayalaseema University plans with Education Minister

Rayalaseema University Vice-Chancellor A. Ananda Rao, who assumed office last week, met Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, APSCHE Chairman K. Hema Chandra Reddy, and Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Sathish Chandra at Amaravati on Saturday and briefed them about the needs of the university.
Mr. Ananda Rao said that he had discussed various problems as well as his plans to take the university forward. He said academics and research were his first priority and stressed on the need for establishing a Rayalaseema University College in Kurnool. Construction of new buildings for an engineering college with RUSA funds will begin on the varsity’s 192-acre land at Dinnedevarapadu, adjacent to the IIITDM, he said.
The Vice-Chancellor, in an interaction with the teaching staff, had said earlier: “We need to bring the academic environment and strengthen training and explore opportunities available in the local industries. Skill-oriented training should be given to students so that they can become a part of the globally-employable workforce.”
