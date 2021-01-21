Andhra Pradesh

UV sanitization kiosk opened at railway station

The UV sanitatization and baggage wrapping services kiosk at Vijayawada railway station.  

The South Central Railway (SCR) inaugurated a UV sanitisation and baggage wrapping services kiosk at the Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday. The kiosk will help to prevent spreading of COVID-19 among passengers.

The kiosk has been set up under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS), said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P. Bhaskar Reddy said the kiosk had been opened at East booking office, near the main entrance. The UV sanitiser facilitates 360 degrees sanitisation of luggage with the help of ultraviolet rays.

Wrapping of luggage facility is also available in the kiosk and both the services could be availed on paying nominal charges. Sale of COVID care items is also permitted in the kiosk.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 12:21:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/uv-sanitization-kiosk-opened-at-railway-station/article33621057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY