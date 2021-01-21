UV sanitization kiosk opened at railway station

The South Central Railway (SCR) inaugurated a UV sanitisation and baggage wrapping services kiosk at the Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday. The kiosk will help to prevent spreading of COVID-19 among passengers.

The kiosk has been set up under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS), said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P. Bhaskar Reddy said the kiosk had been opened at East booking office, near the main entrance. The UV sanitiser facilitates 360 degrees sanitisation of luggage with the help of ultraviolet rays.

Wrapping of luggage facility is also available in the kiosk and both the services could be availed on paying nominal charges. Sale of COVID care items is also permitted in the kiosk.