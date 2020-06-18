UV-based coronavirus cleaner for gadgets arrives

A device manufactured by a couple of young entrepreneurs from the city with a technology developed by a Delhi-based firm founded by two IITians seems to have made some progress in preventing certain baggages like cameras and smartphones from transmitting coronavirus into homes, workplaces and clinics.

The youngsters claim that they had entered into a ‘knowledge sharing partnership’ with TestRight Nanosystems Private Limited, which invented the product Micrcobial Ultra Violet-C Disinfection Casket under the brand name Corona Cleaner.

According to Nilesh Agrawal and Mritunjay Khemka, promoters of startup Vitalyse Meditech Company, they have started manufacturing it at their workshop at Autonagar in the city and have been selling the device pan India after lockdown norms were relaxed.

German material

They are using the UVC technology in the device. UVC rays disintegrate the RNA of a virus thereby eliminating the risk. They claim that they are using quality German radiators along with all sorts of safety features to ensure no leakage of UVC rays.

They say the product has been approved by the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory and the Defence Research and Development Organisation. It also has the Quality Asia Certification and CE certification.

“COVID-19 got us glued to the news like many others and subjected us to stress over adapting our lives to deal with the changes the pandemic will have in our homes, schools and workplaces. We constantly discussed all kinds of good that we could do to society and were fortunate to get in touch with our friends who were working on the Corona Cleaner technology just at the right time,” Mr. Nilesh tells The Hindu.

The device comes in a size which is ideal for home, office, retails, clinics and a number of locations, he says.