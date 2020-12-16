Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project report sent for judicial panel’s review

The ₹5,134.50-crore facility is aimed at irrigating 8 lakh acres and cater to industrial and domestic needs

The Polavaram Irrigation Project Left Main Canal Circle (PIPLMC - Tuni) has sent the final project report to the Judicial Preview Commission for its approval to invite tenders for the ₹5,134.50-crore Babu Jagjivan Ram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project (Stage II).

It consists of construction of the Papayyapalem Lift Irrigation scheme (Package II) in Visakhapatnam district, formation of main canal from 40 km to 102 km in the the north Andhra Pradesh region.

Three stages

Administrative sanction had been given in 2009 for the ₹7,214-crore project designed to be complete in three stages.

It was aimed at irrigating eight lakh acres of land in the upland areas in the north Andhra Pradesh region that comprised of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts It was also aimed at providing water for the industries and drinking water to 1,200 villages covering 30 lakh population in the region.

Of the total ayucut of eight lakh acres, 3.94 lakh acres would be irrigated in Vizianagaram district, 3.21 lakh acres in Visakhapatnam, and 85,000 acres in Srikakulam district.

It was designed to draw 63.2 tmcft of flood waters from the Godavari through the Polavaram Left Main Canal to realise the goals of the project through four reservoirs and two lift schemes, which included the Papayyapalem facility.

“We have submitted the final report of the project that is estimated to cost ₹5,134.50 crore to the Judicial Preview Commission for its approval for inviting tenders. The project includes detailed investigation, formation of main canal from KM 40 to 102, formation of branch canals and distributary network, and Package II,” B.S.S. Srinivasa Yadav, PIPLMC-Tuni Circle Superintendent Engineer, told The Hindu.

The estimated cost of the Ramayyapalem lift scheme, including allied component works, alone is ₹3,080 crore.

Tenders

“The final cost and works are being reviewed by the Judicial Preview Commission and the related documents are available on the commission’s website (https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in/). The contractors, prospective bidders, academicians and public can raise objection if any on the project details and cost, and submit their suggestions till December 22. The tenders will be invited after the project is approved by the commission,” said Mr. Srinivasa Yadav.

The commission’s approval was made mandatory for any public project costing above ₹100 crore to ensure transparency in the tendering exercise.