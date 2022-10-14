Uttarandhra JAC gearing up to make ‘Visakha Garjana’ on October 15 a success

Uttarandhra JAC leaders releasing a banner on the eve of ‘Visakha Garjana’, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Uttarandhra Non-Political JAC is getting ready for a showdown on the demand that the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, which have suffered neglect for over five decades, deserved their rightful share of development.

The JAC is gearing up to make the ‘Visakha Garjana’ on Saturday a success and is expecting participation of more than 2 lakh people.

“The successive governments have neglected the interests of the affable and peace-loving people of Uttarandhra. This is the right time for them to stand united and scuttle the attempts of those who are trying to obstruct Visakhapatnam from becoming the Executive Capital,” the JAC leaders said at a meeting organised here here on Friday.

JAC chairman H. Lajpathi Rai said the demand for making Visakhapatnam the capital of Andhra Pradesh had been there since April 1956. The demand had been put on the backburner as the leaders lacked foresight, they said.

The demand for separate Telangana had cropped up because of the backwardness of the region. Continued neglect of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions would once again give rise to such demands in the future, they feared.

“It requires more than ₹1 lakh crore to build the capital in Amaravati. But Visakhapatnam can be developed as a capital at one-tenth of the cost, as the largest city in the State has the best land, sea, rail and air connectivity, and basic infrastructure,” the JAC leaders opined.

‘JAC not against Amaravati’

“We want equitable development of all the regions of the State. We have nothing against development of Amaravati as the Legislative Capital. But it is high time that the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions got their due,” the JAC leaders said.

YSRCP MLA and former Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said the government was committed to making Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital and Kurnool in Rayalaseema the Judicial Capital.

“The aspirations of the people of North Andhra should be known to the outside world”Gudivada Amarnath Industries Minister

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the aspirations of the people of North Andhra should be known to the outside world. He called upon the people of the region to express their protest in a peaceful manner against the “dandayatra by the Amaravati farmers.”

He alleged that attempts were being made by a section of the media to divert the attention of the people and dilute the ‘Visakha Garjana’.

MLA Karanam Dharmasri and JAC co-chairman Demudu were among those who spoke.