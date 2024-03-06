GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand’s SCERT team in A.P. to study programmes

Delegation appreciates initiatives such as Jagananna Amma Vodi, Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu, and introduction of TOEFL coaching, among others

March 06, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of officials from the Uttarakhand State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), led by its Joint Director Asha Rani, is on a State visit to study the various welfare programmes being implemented by the State government in the School Education sector.

Participating in a programme conducted at Andhra Pradesh SCERT wing on Tuesday, Ms. Asha Rani appreciated initiatives such as Jagananna Amma Vodi, school restructuring programme Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu, introduction of TOEFL coaching and implementation of the International Baccalaureate syllabus.

The delegation members also enquired about the functioning of the State Assessment Cell established in the SCERT and said they would try to replicate the facility in their State.

Andhra Pradesh SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy explained to the team members about the various programmes launched by the State government to provide international exposure to students in the State-run schools.

Later, the team members, including K.N. Bijilvan, Ramesh, Harendra Adhikari, Vijay Arun and others visited M.K. Baig Municipal School in Vijayawada. On Wednesday, the delegates would visit DIET centre in Nandyal and a few schools in Visakhapatnam.

IB team visit

Meanwhile, a team from International Baccalaureate (IB) met Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash on Tuesday.

The discussions centred around future strategies and mode of their implementation. Andhra Pradesh SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy, IB team members Jenn, Allen, James, SCERT member Sudha Lakshmi and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.