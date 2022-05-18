Uttarakhand team studies A.P.’s emergency operations centre

A team of officers from the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority visited the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority's office to learn about the implementation of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The team of eight officers was led by Uttarakhand’s additional secretary Anand Srivatsav. Speaking on the occasion, he said the purpose of the visit was to study A.P.’s SEOC as Uttarakhand has planned to set up one.

APSDMA officials presented the way SEOC functions and disseminates information to public and local administrations through BSNL's bulk SMS service in case of emergencies. The use of satellite phones, satellite-based mobile data voice terminals (SBMDVT), V-Sat communication systems and others were also explained to the team.

The team is on a three-day visit and will learn about the web emergency operations centre, early warning system and other systems being used by APSDMA.