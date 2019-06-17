‘Uttaradhikari’ of Sarada Peetham anointed

After declaring 26-year-old K. Kiran Kumar Sarma as his successor, Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati named him as Swatmanandendra Saraswati.

The ‘Uttaradhikari Deeksha sanyasa sweekarana mahotsavam’ was organised at Ganapati Sachidananda Swamiji ashram located on the banks of the river Krishna at Undavalli near here on Monday. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao graced the occasion. They presented saffron robes, fruit, flowers etc. to Swaroopanandendra Swamy and newly anointed seer. They decorated the Uttaradhikari with a silver crown. Though they spent more than an hour at the venue, they did not address the gathering.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Rao have a special place in his heart. The Sarada Peetham long back predicted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would become Chief Minister of the State.

Entire peetham offered prayers for his success during the last three years. The blessings of goddess Rajasyamala were with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Rao. Their success journey would continue for many more years, he said.

Stating that the Uttaradhikari would take complete charge of the peetham by 2024, the seer said that he would concentrate on tapassu (penance) after he attains the age of 60 years.

Addressing the gathering in Sanskrit, the junior pontiff recalled how he was admitted into the peetham after undergoing thread ceremony at the age of 8 years, and his association with the seer. Stating that his guru reposed faith in him, Swatmanandendra Saraswati said that his focus would be on protection of vedas and loka kalyanam (well being of humanity).

Vedic scholars and priests from various temples across the State presented prasadam from their respective temples to the pontiffs.