Utilise sops doled out by Centre judiciously, says BJP leader

Appreciating the Union government’s gesture to increase the FRBM limit from 3 to 5%, following requests from the States to tide over the difficult times, MLC P.V.N. Madhav said on Friday that “the same should not be used to implement Navaratnalu, the flagship programme of the State government.”

The increase in the FRBM limit would give the State additional resources amounting to ₹4.28 lakh crore, and it should be used judiciously for development of the ailing sectors, Mr. Madhav told the media here.

The Centre doled out many sops to the States to counter the adverse market situation due to COVID-19, but it was now the responsibility of the State government to utilise them properly.

“It will be wrong to use them for freebies, as it drags the State deeper into a debt trap,” he pointed out.

“The Centre, like the States, is also facing a sharp decline in revenues. But despite the hardship, it is extending generous support to the States in this hour of need,” he claimed.

Thrust areas

The State government should now focus on promoting welfare of the migrants, plug loopholes in food distribution, and increase job creation through investments, he added.

“Renewed emphasis is required on safeguarding the interests of the farmers and making the power sector sustainable. The State should also promote urban development, health and sanitation,” Mr. Madhav said.

“The State government intends to sell lands in parcels. But the sale proceeds should not be used for the Navaratnalu programme,” he said. Sale of cheap liquor would not benefit the State, he observed.