Utilise Lok Adalats to settle legal disputes: Srikakulam District Judge

He calls upon people to shun vengeful attitude for peace of mind

District Judge G. Gopi on Saturday urged people to settle their disputes in their respective villages instead of approaching courts for trivial issues also.

He formally launched the National Lok Adalat in court complex here. People should shun vengeful attitude and try to avoid disputes to have peace of mind and minimise the burden on the police and the judiciary. He urged people to utilise Lok Adalats to settle their legal disputes.

Joint Collector K. Srinivasulu said that the government was extending its support to the judiciary to dispose of many pending cases through Lok adalats.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Jayalakshmi, Srikakulam Bar Association secretary G. Krishna Prasad, senior advocates Jallu Tirupati Rao, Mamidi Kranti were present.