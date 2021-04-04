‘Utilise Hundi income for temple needs’

Dubbaka BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao said that the income from the temple hundi should be utilised only for religious purposes. Diversification of funds to non-religious activities will lead to an increase of promotional activities of other religions in the State, he said.

Speaking to media, Mr. Rao said that at least ten percent of the hundi proceeds should be ensured for promotion of Hindu dharma.

There are several temples in both the Telugu States which are deprived of even dhoopa, deepa and naivedhyams. The TTD should adopt these temples and also allocate funds for their care.

He further said that he would strive for the allotment of a house for every homeless poor in in his native Dubbaka constituency.