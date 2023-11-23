UTF to stage dharna seeking solution to problems of municipal teachers

November 23, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) will launch a series of protests to highlight the problems of teachers working in municipal schools in the State. The protests will culminate in a State-wide dharna on December 30.

Raising issues of teacher transfers and promotions, upgrade of posts in high schools and implementation of Provident Fund for teachers, the federation will stage a State-level dharna in Vijayawada on December 30, said the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. S. S. Prasad.

Speaking after releasing a wall poster of the proposed protest, they said services of the municipal teachers were brought under the School Education Department in June, 2022. “Though issues related to service records and cadre strength were resolved there were certain basic problems that were yet to be addressed,” they said.

The federation leaders said there was a need for upgrade of posts and to promote municipal teachers as subject teachers on the lines of Government schools and panchayat raj schools. They also demanded immediate steps to open PF accounts for municipal teachers, construction of buildings for schools that were being run in rented structures and recruitment of non-teaching staff for smooth functioning of the schools.

In the run-up to the State-level protest, federation leaders will hold municipal-level preparatory meetings on November 27 and 28, issue strike notices to the District Education Officers and Collectors on November 29, issue notice to the Commissioner, School Education on December 1, stage protests in municipal headquarters on December 5, give wide publicity in all municipalities on December 12 and 13 and stage dharnas at the district Collectors’ offices on December 15.

From December 20 to 22, they would hold district-wide meetings and on December 30, they would stage a State-level dharna in Vijayawada.

PDF MLC K. S. Lakshman Rao, UTF State secretary S.P. Manohar Kumar, the federation’s publicity committee chairman M. Hanumantha Rao, NTR district president K. Srinivasa Rao and general secretary A. Sundarayya were among others who released the wall poster.

