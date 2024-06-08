GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UTF leaders call for scrapping of G.O. No. 177

Addressing the challenging state of the education sector, UTF district secretary urges the filling of teacher vacancies through the Mega DSC initiative

Published - June 08, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

At the midterm council meeting of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) held at the Pensioners’ Bhavan in Gudur on Saturday, UTF State honorary president Kommoju Srinivasa Rao highlighted the urgent need for the new government to cancel G.O. No. 177 and halt the merger of schools to preserve the integrity of the primary school system.

State secretary Navakoti emphasised the immediate payment of pending financial bills owed to employed teachers. A proposal was also put forward to grant students the freedom to select their reading materials based on their individual preferences, allowing for a more personalised and engaging learning experience.

Addressing the challenging state of the education sector, UTF district secretary Mutyala Reddy urged the filling of teacher vacancies through the Mega DSC initiative. He also called upon the State government to ensure that quality education is accessible to underprivileged students.

Further, the meeting highlighted the issue of outstanding medical bills for teachers and the upcoming academic year, with the participation of workers from 36 Mandal branches of the Tirupati district. Notable UTF leaders including Sudhir Singh and Mohan were also in attendance.

