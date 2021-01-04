UTF announces MLC candidates

Implementation of health scheme for aided school teachers sought

The members of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) on Sunday unanimously decided to field the federation’s State president Shaik Sabjee as their candidate from the East and West Godavari districts and former MLC Boddu Nageswara Rao from the Krishna-Guntur teachers’ constituencies in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council.

In a meeting held in Vijayawada, federation’s State general secretary P. Babu Reddy proposed the two names for the MLC seats. Mr. Babu Reddy said at a time when the rights of the teachers and employees were trampled upon, there was a need to raise voice through candidates who had been in the forefront in agitations staged for the cause of the fraternity.

The leaders said they had requested the Finance Department officials to address the issue pertaining to provident fund of the municipal teachers and had sought implementation of health scheme for teachers working in the aided schools.

PRC recommendations

The meeting also resolved to bring pressure on the government to repeal the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, implementation of the new Pay Revision Commission recommendations from July 1, 2018 and implementation of transfers for teachers working in all categories of schools.

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao said members of the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) in the Legislative Council had been fighting for the cause of teachers by highlighting issues like hike in salaries of contract and outsourced teachers and regularisation of their services.

He said there was a need to wage a united and relentless battle for solution to the problems being faced by teachers working in aided, municipal and ITDA schools.

UTF State honorary president K.S.S. Prasad, assistant presidents S. Venkateswarlu and N. Nagamani, treasurer K. Srinivasa Rao, State secretaries and presidents and secretaries of the 13 district units participated in the meeting.