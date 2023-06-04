ADVERTISEMENT

Usurers torture, kill man after friend turns defaulter in Andhra Pradesh

June 04, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Utukuru village in Chinta Komma Dinne mandal of Kadapa district was allegedly tortured and killed by moneylenders after his friend, for whom he had stood surety, defaulted on his loan payment. The deceased was identified as P. Srikanth Reddy.

According to Kadapa rural police, the friend, Satya Narayana, borrowed ₹20 lakh from moneylenders A. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy and A. Leela of Kadapa. When Satya Narayana was unable to repay the sum and being cornered by the creditors, Srikanth Reddy stood surety for his friend. When both remained unavailable over phone, the moneylenders, with the help of five persons, abducted Srikanth Reddy on May 31 and tortured him for two days.

When he succumbed to his injuries on June 1, the abductors took the body to a remote location and set it ablaze. The police have arrested the two moneylenders and also M. Chamundeswari, S. Siva Prasanth Yadav, J. Uday Kiran, S. Venkata Sai and K. Mohan Chandra.

