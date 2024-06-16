Ushering in transparency and accountability will be focus areas, says new Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Senior IAS officer J. Shyamala Rao took charge as Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, he said his priority would be to usher in more transparency and accountability in the administration of the board.

“Transparency and accountability will not be restricted to a certain level but the institution as a whole, because the onus of keeping track of every rupee donated by the devotees rests on the administrators. Initially, our prerogative will be to reduce the waiting time for darshan and ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees,” Mr. Shyamala Rao said.

Focus will be laid on the conduct of temple rituals in strict adherence to customs and traditions. Emphasis will also be laid on providing better facilities to devotees, providing free darshan, faster accommodation and qualitative food. Devotees should return to their native places with good memories of visiting Tirumala, which is what the management desires, he said.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has a vision regarding the development of the sacred town and I will do my best to live up to his expectations,” Mr. Shyamala Rao said.

In reply to a question, he said that the allegations of irregularities during the regime of the previous government, if any, will be looked into.

