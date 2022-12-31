Ushering in New Year in a healthy way

December 31, 2022 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

While star hotels, malls, bakers, sweet outlets in Tirupati are preparing for the New Year bash with a variety of dishes and other eatables, what has attracted revellers’ attention this time is a bouquet made of millets.

With the United Nations Organisation (UNO) declaring 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ by accepting a proposal made by the Indian government, a florist has found a novel way to usher in the New Year.

‘Blue Petals’ has come up with bouquets containing millet stalks, which are in great demand. The floral arrangement got a new look with the insertion of millet stalks such as ragi, jowar, bajra, proso millet etc in the midst of exotic flowers.

“We are also promoting millet consumption by offering a packet of multi-millet powder free of cost with the bouquet. This can be consumed as porridge, soup and can be mixed in dosa batter or roti dought for robust health and happiness,” says Blue Petals Managing Director C.B.V. Sai Kumar. The florist had offered sanitisers and masks along with bouquets in December 2021 when the third wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Special cakes, some of them in life size, are being readied for large scale celebrations. Custom-made cakes with the cream in blue, white and green colours (representing YSRC party) are in demand, especially from party activists to be presented to their seniors.

Expecting a roaring business, star hotels are gearing up for a huge crowd. Ramee Guestline Hotel & Resort is conducting ‘2023 New Year fiesta’ with music, dance and magic shows. This time, event management firms have jumped into the fray to conduct the new year celebrations at private venues.

