Ushering in a ‘Parivarithana’ in tribal heartland

Rajulapudi Srinivas

22 June 2020 23:48 IST

Police make jobs available for youth with qualifications from Intermediate to M. Tech at their doorsteps

A job mela organised by the police for tribal and Scheduled Caste youth at Vissannapeta in Krishna district on Monday saw the participation of about 100 candidates with qualifications ranging from M. Tech, B.Tech, MBA, postgraduation, degree, TTC, diploma, ITI and Intermediate.

Christened ‘Parivarthana’, it was the first attempt by the police to bring a change in the life of tribal people in the border and island villages, which depended on illicitly distilled (ID) liquor brewing and smuggling in the thandas (tribal hamlets). The officers had earlier convinced the residents, who agreed to to stop the illegal trade and handed over the utensils, cans, stoves and the raw material to the police.

“I fared well in the interview. I completed B. Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) in 2018. I want to join a job, prepare for Civil Services and take care of my parents,” said Banavathu Sriveni of Pothanapalli village in Krishna district.

Youth from Pedda Thanda, Pothanapalli, Chinna Thanda, Reddygudem, Chatrai, Kruthivennu, Nidamarru and other villages participated in the mela.

“Following the directions from Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, we are in touch with the Tribal Welfare, Revenue, Tricor, Panchayat Raj Departments and private organisations and are making efforts to generate employment to the educated youth in the thandas,” said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

The SP said that instructions had been given to the DSP, CIs, and SIs to keep in touch with officials of the Agriculture, Women Development and Child Welfare, Fisheries and other department through the RDO, and local schools and colleges to ensure that eligible local youth got jobs.

The police in association with Kuchipudi-based P.V.M.R. Groups Private Limited, a job consultancy organisation, arranged the job mela, Mr. Babu told The Hindu. Consultancy chairman Gopichand said that interviews had been conducted and suitable jobs would be provided to all eligible candidates in different companies.

“Mr. Srinivasulu, Circle Inspector Srinu, SIs Siva Narayana and Lakshman and other officers consulted authorities of various departments. We are ready to issue appointment orders,” the SP said.

Banavathu Kalyan Chakravarthy, an M. Tech graduate, MBA student Lavuri Ashok, Daravathu Santha Kumari, an M.Sc. (Mathematics), Bhukya Sridevi, who completed ITI were among those who attended the job mela.

“This is the first time we attended an interview. Thanks to the police who are making efforts to bring a change in our lives. We want to settle in jobs locally and lead respectful lives,” said Hasavath Manasree, who completed M.A, B.Ed, and Daravathu Chennamma, an MBA graduate.