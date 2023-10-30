HamberMenu
Usher in development by unseating BJP, YSRCP: CPI(M) leader

October 30, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani

The downfall of the NDA-led government at the Centre would begin with its drubbing in the Telangana elections, said CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao on Sunday (October 29).

He reminded the public of the rising sectarianism and said it was time to unseat the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP in the State to usher in development on all fronts.

Announcing a large yatra and meeting by the CPI(M) in Vijayawada on November 15 to highlight the failures of both the Narendra Modi and Jagan Mohan Reddy governments, he sought the support of the public to make the events successful. He was speaking at a meeting in Krishnalanka.

He said that the arrest of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu would not have taken place without the BJP’s knowledge and that it was a shame that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the hike in power tariff and property taxes and the prices of essentials increased the financial burden on the common man, but none paid attention to them.

