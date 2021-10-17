Use welfare schemes being implemented by Centre, Athawale urges weaker sections

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 October 2021 18:25 IST

‘Dr. Ambedkar Foundation is giving ₹2.5 lakh as assistance to eligible persons going for inter-caste marriages’

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has called upon members of SC/ST/BC communities to utilise the welfare schemes being implemented by the Union government for their progress.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Athawale said that Dr. Ambedkar Foundation was giving ₹2.5 lakh as assistance to eligible persons going for inter-caste marriages with the objective of achieving social integration. He said the Centre was also implementing various welfare schemes Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Aawas Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana for the benefit of the weaker sections.

Advertising

Advertising

He appreciated the schemes being implemented for the weaker sections by the State government. He recalled his association with former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Republican Party of India (RPI), A.P., executive president B. Anil Kumar and RPI A.P. and Telangana in-charge Brahmananda Reddy were present.

Earlier, at a review meeting, Mr. Athawale called upon the officials to ensure that the SC/ST communities make use of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre. He enquired about the population of SC/ST/BC communities in the district, the number of beneficiaries utilising the welfare schemes, the functioning of social welfare schools and hostels, scholarships and assistance being provided to those going for inter-caste marriages.

Joint Director of Social Welfare Ramana Murthy and Revenue Divisional Officer Penchala Kishore were among those who attended.