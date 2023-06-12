HamberMenu
Use village and ward secretariats to combat child labour, APSCPCR chief tells State government

June 12, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Several organisations jointly taking out a rally in Vizianagaram to mark World Day Against Child Labour on Monday.

Several organisations jointly taking out a rally in Vizianagaram to mark World Day Against Child Labour on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Apparao on Monday urged the State government to utilise the services of village and ward secretariats to eradicate child labour in the State.

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, several organisations jointly took out a rally from Fort Junction to Pyditalli Ammavari Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the complete eradication of child labour would be possible by 2025 and that the identification of child labourers had to be done speedily so that the children could be sent to schools.

Dr. Apparao said that the details of school dropouts needed to be collected, and their parents needed to be counselled about the importance of education.

One Town Circle Inspector B. Venkata Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Labour Department A.T. Srinivasulu and others were present.

