Andhra Pradesh

Use technology at optimumlevel, DIG tells staff

L.K.V. Ranga Rao, DIG, inaugurating North Andhra Duty Meet in Vizianagaram on Thursday.  

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General L.K.V. Ranga Rao on Thursday asked the police personnel to utilise technology at optimum level for investigation of cases.

He said that constant efforts were needed to develop skills to meet national and international standards in investigation. Along with Vizianagaram District Judge G. Gopi, he formally launched Police Duty Meet here for the police officials of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ranga Rao said that the technology would help collection of evidences. Mr. Gopi said that courts would also be able to do justice to victims when the Police Department was able to produce proper evidences. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari, Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, Visakhapatnam SP B. Kirshna Rao were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 11:02:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/use-technology-at-optimumlevel-dig-tells-staff/article33302437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY