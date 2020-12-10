Use technology at optimumlevel, DIG tells staff

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General L.K.V. Ranga Rao on Thursday asked the police personnel to utilise technology at optimum level for investigation of cases.

He said that constant efforts were needed to develop skills to meet national and international standards in investigation. Along with Vizianagaram District Judge G. Gopi, he formally launched Police Duty Meet here for the police officials of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ranga Rao said that the technology would help collection of evidences. Mr. Gopi said that courts would also be able to do justice to victims when the Police Department was able to produce proper evidences. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari, Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, Visakhapatnam SP B. Kirshna Rao were present.