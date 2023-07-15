HamberMenu
Use social media to counter opposition parties’ propaganda against Centre, says A.P. BJP president Purandeswari

Create WhatsApp groups from the booth level to give wide publicity to the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the Centre in Andhra Pradesh, BJP State president Purandeswari tells party social media wing

July 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
BJP State president D. Purandeswari being welcomed by party State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, at a meeting of the activists of the social media wing in Vijayawada on July 15. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has called upon the activists of the party’s social media wing to give extensive publicity to the slew of welfare and development schemes being implemented by the Central government in Andhra Pradesh by creating WhatsApp groups from the booth level.

By doing so, the party would be able to tell people about the Central government’s “phenomenal contribution” to the development of the State after bifurcation, Ms. Purandeswari observed while addressing a meeting of the State BJP’s social media wing at the party office here on July 15 (Saturday).

Ms. Purandeswari said the opposition parties had unleashed a vicious propaganda against the BJP-led government at the Centre and it should be effectively countered through various social media platforms, while simultaneously reaching out to the masses through other channels.

State BJP general secretaries S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and V. Suryanarayana Raju, and social media wing convener Keshav Kant were among others present.

