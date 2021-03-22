Use of technology, integration yielded top spot for State police: DGP

They bagged 125 awards in a short time, says Sawang

Introduction of innovative applications, use of technology and integration of core departments has helped the Andhra Pradesh Police secure the top position in the country, said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

The AP Police bagged 125 awards, including some national awards, in just 14 months and has become a role model for the personnel of other States, he said.

“By using technology, we traced 11,440 missing persons, 980 wanted criminals and the movements of 8.3 lakh criminals besides identifying the bodies of 38 persons,” the DGP said in a release on Sunday.

For the first time in the country, the Sate police have completed investigation in 85% of the cases and increased the conviction rate, he said.

“The response for AP Police Seva App, Disha Mobile App, Cyber Mitra App and other applications was overwhelming. The AP Police Seva App, which has 87 features, is the first of its kind in the world. About 13 lakh women downloaded the Disha App and 1,551 charge sheets have been filed in just a year in Disha police stations,” Mr. Sawang said.

Through Cyber Mitra, 3,082 complaints have been received from which 395 cases have been filed. Thirty-seven percent of the cases registered by the Cyber Crime police were from this app, the DGP said.

The Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), Women Help Desks and other systems have enabled the State bag the top rank in the country, said Mr. Sawang and praised the officers on the achievement.